Council confirms burial of one of biggest whales ever found in Kerry

One of the biggest whales ever to be washed up on a Kerry beach has been buried.

Kerry County Council has confirmed that the fin whale which was found in Ballinskelligs in July was buried at the start of this month.

The animal was an estimated 75 feet in length.

The fin whale is the second-largest mammal species in the world, only the blue whale is larger.

The animal, a male, was washed up at Baile Uí Chuill Strand on the weekend of July 8th and 9th.

It’s believed the whale had died at sea up to three weeks previously before he was discovered on the strand.

Kerry County Council says the animal was buried on August 4th – almost a month after it was washed up.

The council says the whale was buried near the location where it had been found

It says the carcass had begun to decompose and there was a related foul smell.

The council says it took so long to bury the whale because of the animal’s size and that various options for disposal had to be considered.

The local authority states there were also consultations with experts on the disposal as well as with the landowner.

