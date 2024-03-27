Kerry County Council intend on carrying works out at a site near the Kerry Cork border.
It follows a motion from Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly, at the recent meeting of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD.
Cllr Farrelly says the issue of illegal dumping at the location in Toureengarrife, Scartaglen has been rampant for some time.
Adding it’s been brought before council on a number of occasions; he urged immediate action be taken.
In response, the council advised it has been endeavouring to resolve the matter for some time; but confirmed arrangements are being made to carry out works on-site soon.