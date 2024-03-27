Advertisement
News

Council confirm it intends to carry out works on illegal dumping site near Kerry Cork border

Mar 27, 2024 08:38 By radiokerrynews
Council confirm it intends to carry out works on illegal dumping site near Kerry Cork border
Illegal dumping at the top of the Maum, on the L-2026 Castleisland to Listowel road on Sunday. Image from Cllr Charlie Farrelly's Facebook page
Share this article

Kerry County Council intend on carrying works out at a site near the Kerry Cork border.

It follows a motion from Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly, at the recent meeting of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD.

Cllr Farrelly says the issue of illegal dumping at the location in Toureengarrife, Scartaglen has been rampant for some time.

Advertisement

Adding it’s been brought before council on a number of occasions; he urged immediate action be taken.

In response, the council advised it has been endeavouring to resolve the matter for some time; but confirmed arrangements are being made to carry out works on-site soon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Status yellow snow and ice warning in place for Kerry
Advertisement
Green light for massive An Post unit at former Tralee manufacturing plant
365 births registered in Kerry in the third quarter of 2023
Advertisement

Recommended

Wales Miss Out On A Place At The Euros
Wednesday Local Basketball Results
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
O Shea Ready For Challenge As A Manager
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus