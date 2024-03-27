Kerry County Council intend on carrying works out at a site near the Kerry Cork border.

It follows a motion from Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly, at the recent meeting of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD.

Cllr Farrelly says the issue of illegal dumping at the location in Toureengarrife, Scartaglen has been rampant for some time.

Advertisement

Adding it’s been brought before council on a number of occasions; he urged immediate action be taken.

In response, the council advised it has been endeavouring to resolve the matter for some time; but confirmed arrangements are being made to carry out works on-site soon.