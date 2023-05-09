Council CEO won’t commit to cease enforcement on short-term lets while awaiting guidance from government

Kerry County Council is awaiting guidance from government on short-term letting regulation but will not commit to cease sending enforcement letters to owners.

The EU curtailed plans by the government to introduce regulations for the short-term letting industry until at least the end of the year.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae asked for an update on the council’s enforcement practices on self-catering accommodation providers.

Advertisement

It follows calls by her father, Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, and her uncle, fellow Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae, for the council to cease enforcement until the end of the year.

The reply to Cllr Healy-Rae’s motion said the council is aware of the recent EU decision, and is awaiting guidance in this regard.

Cllr Healy-Rae said there should be a moratorium on any enforcement because the council is awaiting guidance.

Advertisement

She claimed the local authority has obliterated the self-catering offering in the Killarney Municipal District, while Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher said the council is adopting circulars in a very harsh manner.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin added he’s aware of people in the area receiving warning letters as recently as this week, and this practice means too much to people to destroy it.

Council CEO Moira Murrell defended the council’s enforcement action, adding it was required to take this action because of legislation on short-term letting in rent pressure zones.

Advertisement

She said the council is looking at whether this enforcement leads to properties being brought back into the long-term rental market, as it was intended to do.

Moira Murrell said the council has always acted reasonably and in good faith with property owners, and she can’t say they won’t continue enforcement in the interim.