Council called on to request immediate and adequate funding for Tralee Sports Complex redevelopment

Kerry County Council is being called on to request immediate and adequate funding for the redevelopment of the Tralee Sports Complex.

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly, who is also a board member at the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre, tabled the motion at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

His motion follows the partial roof collapse at the Complex in January.

Before 7am on January 6th, a section of the roof at the Tralee Sports Complex, over the sports hall, fell inwards due to heavy snowfall.

The Complex was closed at the time and no one was injured.

Since then, specialist engineers have been appointed and have visited the centre, and towards the end of January a specialist demotion firm began removing rubble and securing Tralee Sports Complex to make it safe.

Cllr Paul Daly says every cloud has a silver lining and he says this now provides a huge opportunity to develop the sports complex to something bigger and better than what was already there.

He says the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre serves the community very well and he hopes the council will secure as much funding as possible for its redevelopment.

In response, Kerry County Council stated the board of the Tralee Regional Sport Complex is currently engaging with the insurers in relation to the recent roof collapse and the associated damage that was caused.

The council says following the outcome of this process a further update will be provided to the members of the Tralee Municipal District.