Councillor claims raw sewage is flowing down Tralee estate

A Kerry County Councillor claims raw sewage is coming up through a manhole in Tralee and flowing into a nearby estate.

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Daly tabled a motion at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting calling on the council to ask Uisce Éireann to fix the problem in Oakfield Square in Oakpark.

The councillor told the meeting that sewage was coming up through a manhole and flowing down into the estate when he visited the area at Christmas; he said the situation was an “absolute disgrace".

Kerry County Council is going to write to Uisce Éireann on the issue.

Cllr Paul Daly says this issue has been ongoing for over 10 years and he says lots of children play in the area: