Pa Daly secures second Kerry seat on seventh count

In the end, it was Stephanie O'Shea's transferred votes (following her elimination) that pushed Pa Daly over the quota of 13,083.
He was elected on the seventh count, and the eight count will bring the distribution of his 668 surplus votes.
The next closest candidate to being elected is independent candidate Danny Healy Rae who currenty has 11,708.
Deputy Pa Daly was first elected to the Dáil in 2020 for Sinn Féin, when he romped into his seat on the firstcount, securing one-in-five first preference votes.
The Tralee man is a qualified solicitor, who served as his party's justice spokesperson in the 33rd Dáil
After count seven, the votes are as follows:
Pa Daly, Sinn Féin, 13,751
Danny Healy Rae, Independent, 11,708
Norma Foley, Fianna Fáil, 11,471
Michael Cahill, Fianna Fáil, 9,008
Billy O'Shea, Fine Gael, 8420
Cleo Murphy, Green Party, 2306
Mike Kennedy, Labour Party, 2,223
Linda Gordon Kelleher, Fianna Fáil, 2,183
Michelle Keane, Independent, 2,030
Catherina O'Sullivan, Aontú, 2,020