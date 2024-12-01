Advertisement
News

Pa Daly secures second Kerry seat on seventh count

Dec 1, 2024 16:38 By radiokerrynews
Pa Daly secures second Kerry seat on seventh count
Share this article

In the end, it was Stephanie O'Shea's transferred votes (following her elimination) that pushed Pa Daly over the quota of 13,083.

He was elected on the seventh count, and the eight count will bring the distribution of his 668 surplus votes.

The next closest candidate to being elected is independent candidate Danny Healy Rae who currenty has 11,708.

Advertisement

Deputy Pa Daly was first elected to the Dáil in 2020 for Sinn Féin, when he romped into his seat on the firstcount, securing one-in-five first preference votes.

The Tralee man is a qualified solicitor, who served as his party's justice spokesperson in the 33rd Dáil

After count seven, the votes are as follows:

Pa Daly, Sinn Féin, 13,751

Danny Healy Rae, Independent, 11,708

Norma Foley, Fianna Fáil, 11,471

Michael Cahill, Fianna Fáil, 9,008

Billy O'Shea, Fine Gael, 8420

Cleo Murphy, Green Party, 2306

Mike Kennedy, Labour Party, 2,223

Linda Gordon Kelleher, Fianna Fáil, 2,183

Michelle Keane, Independent, 2,030

Catherina O'Sullivan, Aontú, 2,020

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tributes paid to former councillor Donal Grady
Advertisement
No candidate reaches quota on second count in Kerry
Minor collision in the Tralee area
Advertisement

Recommended

Lixnaw coursing review
Tributes paid to former councillor Donal Grady
Minor collision in the Tralee area
No candidate reaches quota on second count in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus