Specialist demolition works progressing at Tralee Sports Complex

Specialist demolition works at the Tralee Sports Complex are expected to be completed soon.

The centre has been closed since January 6th when a section of the roof collapsed following heavy snowfall.

A firm began removing rubble and securing the complex site three weeks ago.

Chair of the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre, Jim Finucane says progress is being made with the works - and a completion date is on the horizon.

A statement on social media advised memberships will remain frozen until the facilities reopen.

It says astro pitches and the pool will be the first to reopen - with swimming lessons resuming once the pool is operational.

Meanwhile, plans are in place to install a temporary modular building to house the centre gym at a later stage.