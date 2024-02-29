Council blasts appalling applications as under 25% approval for Kerry Croí Conaithe grants

Kerry County Council have received almost 400 applications for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent full council meeting.

It shows that to date, just under 100 applications have been approved, while just three grants have been drawn down.

The Croí Cónaithe fund allows people to receive grants of up to €50,000 to refurbish vacant properties and up t0 €70,000 to refurbish derelict properties.

According to the figures provide by Kerry County Council, as of February 7th, 389 applications have been received for the vacant property refurbishment / Croí Conaithe grant.

97 applications have been approved to date, 44 applications have been refused – 24 of which are rural locations.

53 applications to date are incomplete, 12 were withdrawn, while 56 are closed.

Meanwhile, the council's director of housing, Martin O'Donoghue told the meeting that the standard of applications is appalling - with 126 requiring further information; one application did not contain an address or area; one is pending review; while six grant applications are under appeal.

The highest number of applications were received from the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD, with 105.

However, just 15% of applications in the Municipal District were approved. (16)

Just over 21% of applications in the Kenmare MD were approved (15 from 70), while 26% were approved in the Listowel area (22 out 84 applications).

20 approvals were received from 63 applications in the Killarney MD, 31% approval rate.

Meanwhile, 36% of applications in the Tralee MD were approved (with 24 from 66).

The council says a further public advertising campaign will be undertaken shortly surrounding the Croí Conaithe / Vacant Property Refurbishment grants.

The information was provided in response to motions from Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly, and Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae.