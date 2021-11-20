Advertisement
News

Council awaiting guidelines on live streaming council meetings for the public

Nov 20, 2021 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Council awaiting guidelines on live streaming council meetings for the public Council awaiting guidelines on live streaming council meetings for the public
Share this article

Kerry County Council is awaiting guidelines from central government on how it can live stream council meetings for the public.

It was responding to a question from Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who asked what procedures are in place for members of the public who want to attend council meetings.

Pre-COVID, the public could attend monthly council meetings, along with members of the press.

Advertisement

The council says capacity is now severely limited due to public health guidelines, but press have been facilitated to ensure continued coverage.

The council says guidelines are being developed by central government on the use of live streaming for official meetings, and it must await these.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus