Council awaiting guidelines on live streaming council meetings for the public

Kerry County Council is awaiting guidelines from central government on how it can live stream council meetings for the public.

It was responding to a question from Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who asked what procedures are in place for members of the public who want to attend council meetings.

Pre-COVID, the public could attend monthly council meetings, along with members of the press.

Advertisement

The council says capacity is now severely limited due to public health guidelines, but press have been facilitated to ensure continued coverage.

The council says guidelines are being developed by central government on the use of live streaming for official meetings, and it must await these.