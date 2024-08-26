Advertisement
Cork yogurt company stars in new EU funded campaign

Aug 26, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Cork yogurt company stars in new EU funded campaign
Valerie and Alan Kingston- Glenilen Farm
The National Dairy Council has announced the launch of a new EU funded campaign to promote yogurt.

The three-year campaign will be run across four markets; Belgium, Ireland, Germany, and Denmark and will promote the health and versatility of yogurt as a delicious everyday food.

The campaign is called 'The Yogurt, Its Great Inside' and will feature an extensive marketing campaign featuring cafes and yogurt companies who serve and produce yogurt every day.

Valerie and Alan Kingston who make Glenilen yogurt at their farm in Drimoleague, Cork will be featured throughout the new campaign.

Cathy Curran, Head of Communications with the National Dairy Council said “We are delighted to be launching this new EU campaign and to celebrate the delicious versatility of natural yogurt. The campaign strapline deliberately focuses on the added benefits of yogurt from the inside out so you can treat your gut to a delicious yogurt”.

 

