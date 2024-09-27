Cork passengers can fly to 155 destinations via Amsterdam

Cork passengers can fly to 155 destinations this winter via Amsterdam.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have launched their 24/25 Winter Schedule and will include a twice-daily service from Cork Airport to Amsterdam Schiphol. This will provide seamless connections to mainland Europe, North America, Caribbean, South America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

KLM's winter schedule for this season runs from October 27, 2024, to March 30, 2025. KLM's network includes 155 destinations, 89 in Europe and 66 intercontinental. This includes the new destination of Portland.

Cork Airport welcomed a record 340,705 passengers in August, which represented a 10% increase on the previous year.

The airport is now on track to exceed its next milestone of three million passengers traveling internationally before the end of the year. Recent CSO statistics also show Cork Airport is the fastest growing of the three state airports in the first seven months of 2024, achieving a growth rate of 11% so far.