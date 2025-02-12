Advertisement
News

Cork Airport, Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann collaborate in train to plane integrated ticket

Feb 12, 2025 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Niall McCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport , Stephen Hackett Regional Manager, Customer Experience, Iarnród Éireann, Aled Williams ,Senior Manager Operations, Bus Éireann and Fiona Connolly ,Sales &amp; Marketing Manager, Bus Éireann
Cork Airport, Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann have joined forces to launch new integrated ticketing facilities.

The collaboration between the airport, NTA and public transport providers aims to enhance sustainable ways of travelling.

The service will allow customers making bookings on the Irish rail website, to add a bus transfer to Cork Airport to their ticket.

Transfer services between Kent Station and Cork Airport will operate every 30 minutes Monday-Saturday, and hourly on Sunday and public holidays.

Passengers from across Kerry, the midlands and South of Ireland can connect to Cork Airport using public transport – and all on the one ticket.

For €1.55, passengers can add a bus transfer to Cork Airport when making a booking on the Irish Rail website, using the 225 and 226 bus routes, operated by Bus Éireann.

Jim Meade, CEO of Iarnród Éireann, Aled Williams ,Senior Manager Operations, Bus Éireann and Niall McCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport were at Kent Station, Cork today to mark the launch of an integrated ticket available for purchase on irishrail.ie, which will enable customers to purchase one ticket that will permit travel by train to Kent Station and then bus to Cork Airport with Bus Éireann.
Photography by Gerard McCarthy photography

