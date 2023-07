Cork Airport is forecast to have its busiest year, with 2.7 million passengers set to travel through it this year.

In the first six months, the number of passengers reached almost 1.3 million (1,292,000), up 7% on the same period in 2019.

Over 280,000 passengers flew to and from the airport in June this year, which is 13% higher than June last year.

Advertisement

Passengers travelling from Cork Airport are advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart.