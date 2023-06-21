Cork Airport adds electric vehicles to fleet

Cork Airport has added fully electric vehicles to its fleet.
It's part of Cork Airport's commitment to reducing emissions by 51% by 2030.
The five vehicles will form part of the maintenance, electrical and airport police fleets.
Advertisement
Cork Airport has added fully electric vehicles to its fleet.
It's part of Cork Airport's commitment to reducing emissions by 51% by 2030.
The five vehicles will form part of the maintenance, electrical and airport police fleets.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus