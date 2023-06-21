Advertisement
News

Cork Airport adds electric vehicles to fleet

Jun 21, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Cork Airport has added fully electric vehicles to its fleet.

It's part of Cork Airport's commitment to reducing emissions by 51% by 2030.

The five vehicles will form part of the maintenance, electrical and airport police fleets.

