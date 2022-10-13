Advertisement
Corca Dhuibhne SEC honoured in 2022 SEAI Energy Awards

Oct 13, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Corca Dhuibhne SEC honoured in 2022 SEAI Energy Awards
A Kerry community has been honoured in the 2022 Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland Energy Awards.

Corca Dhuibhne SEC came out on top in the Inspirational Energy Community category.

They were awarded for their work with local schools, business, transport, farming and tourism.

The full list of SEAI Energy Award winners 2022:

  • University College Cork (Energy Team of the Year)
  • The Factory, Offaly (Small and Medium Business)
  • J&J Vision Care, Limerick (Large Business)
  • Bus Eireann (Public Sector)
  • McCulla (Ireland) Ltd., Antrim (Transport)
  • ORE Group MaREI University College Cork (Excellence in Energy Research and Innovation)
  • Corca Dhuibhne/Dingle Peninsula Sustainable Energy Community, Kerry (Inspirational Energy Community)
  • BDP – Wren Urban Nest, Dublin (Energy in Buildings)
  • SOLA Energy Solutions, Tipperary (Residential Energy Upgrade)
  • Veolia, Dublin (Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy)
  • Heather Doyle, Tipperary (Young Energy Champion)
  • Val Cummins, Cork (Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Energy)
