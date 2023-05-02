Conviction of Dingle business for traceability non-compliance deemed serious

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) says the conviction of a Dingle business over non-compliance with traceability requirements was serious.

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of the sea-fisheries and the sea-food production sectors.

It and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) took this case against O Cathain Iasc Teoranta, Dingle.

This case arose following an unannounced inspection of the premises of Ó Cathain Iasc Teoranta, Dingle in March 2021, which also resulted in the prevention of bluefin tuna being placed for sale.

The food business operator was convicted of multiple charges for breaches of food safety law and bluefin tuna regulations at Dingle District Court (last Friday, April 28th), and fined €5,250.

The company pleaded guilty to charges of breaches of food safety legislation, including the placing of unsafe bluefin tuna product on the market, failure to comply with food hygiene requirements, and failures to ensure temperature control of bluefin tuna products.

The company also pleaded guilty to charges of breaches of food traceability legal requirements, in particular bluefin tuna traceability requirements (which are obligations under international frameworks and EU law, for the regulation and conservation of bluefin tuna stocks).

A spokesperson for the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority notes this case was particularly serious due to the discovery of bluefin tuna without the required traceability information.

They say compliance is key to ensuring accurate information on stocks and to deter illegal fishing.

The spokesperson adds the conviction and fine imposed by the court emphasises the seriousness of failing to comply with requirements for catches of bluefin tuna.

A director of Ó Catháin Iasc Teoranta, Michael Keane, said what had occurred was due to unfortunate circumstances, outside the company's control.

He says a new system and process have been put in place, and the matter has been rectified.