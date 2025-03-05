Advertisement
News

Convicted fraudster Samantha Cookes jailed for three years at Tralee court

Mar 5, 2025 15:32 By radiokerrynews
Convicted fraudster Samantha Cookes jailed for three years at Tralee court
Convicted fraudster Samantha Cookes has been jailed for three years for stealing over €60,000 from the Department of Social Protection.

 

36-year-old Ms Cookes, of no fixed abode, was sentenced this afternoon at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court by Judge Ronan Munro.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of deception, and 16 sample counts of stealing money from the Department of Social Protection.

 

The court previously heard the total amount involved was over €60,000.

 

And we’ll have more on this in our bulletins this evening.

