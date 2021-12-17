Contractor appointed for Listowel Bypass

A contractor has been appointed for the Listowel Bypass.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors from Foxford, Co Mayo have been awarded the contract.

Chief executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell made the announcement at the monthly meeting of the council.

The total budget for the N69 Listowel Bypass, including design, land acquisition, and construction is €61.83 million.

It'll comprise an almost 6km (5.95km) western and northern bypass of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.