Contract workers still unsure whether they will receive Covid bonus payment

Oct 19, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Contract workers at University Hospital Kerry are still unsure about whether they will get the Covid payment bonus.

Tim O'Sullivan works for a private security company who are contracted to UHK.

He and other contract workers, including cleaners and catering staff at the hospital are still awaiting clarification on whether they’ll receive the payment.

This is despite many contractors being on the frontlines at the hospital for the entire pandemic.

Mr O'Sullivan says despite all the risks contractors face, the situation is demoralising

 

