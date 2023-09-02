Advertisement
Construction underway to connect over 4,000 North Kerry premises to high-speed broadband

Sep 2, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Construction underway to connect over 4,000 North Kerry premises to high-speed broadband
Construction has started on connecting over 4,000 premises in North Kerry to high-speed broadband.

National Broadband Ireland is the company rolling out the new, high-speed fibre broadband network under the government’s National Broadband Plan.

The company says the survey and design phase has been completed to connect 4,036 premises in the areas of Listowel, Tarbert, Lixnaw, Finuge, and Lisselton, and construction has started.

The NBI’s role is to enable high-speed broadband in these areas, but premises will still need to contact retail service providers to sign up and avail of the high-speed internet connection.

Currently, the NBI has enabled over 11,400 premises across rural Kerry to access high-speed internet, in areas including Killarney, Tralee, Ballyheigue, Rathmore, and the Dingle peninsula.

