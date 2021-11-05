Advertisement
Construction expected to begin within 12 months on 130-bed Killarney nursing unit

Nov 5, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Construction expected to begin within 12 months on 130-bed Killarney nursing unit
Construction is expected to begin within 12 months on a 130-bed community nursing unit in Killarney.

It was one of a number of projects in Kerry which were announced last month as part of the National Development Plan. Under the plan, Killarney Community Nursing Unit is to receive funding for a residential care centre, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae sought an update in recent days from the health minister about funding for the project and its current timeline. The HSE says it’s planning to replace the existing facility for older people in Killarney with a new 130-bed community nursing unit.

The project is one of seven to be delivered by a public-private partnership. The HSE says funding is being provided by a public-private partnership consortium and will be repaid by the HSE over 25 years.

The funding for these repayments will be included in the HSE’s capital plans.

It adds construction is expected to begin in July next year and take 24 months to complete.

