Conference on eliminating violence against women to be held in Tralee

A conference on the subject of eliminating violence against women and girls, is to take place at the Rose Hotel in Tralee on November 30th.

It's being held as part of the UN's annual '16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence' and is being organised by the Kerry Women's Centre, in association with NEWKD.

The event is free of charge and will be of particular interest to women from across the community, as well as students, practitioners, activists, media and policy makers.

Speakers on the morning, will include CEO of Safe Ireland Mary McDermott; General Manager of Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge Tralee Catherine Casey, Garda Niamh Corkery and Dr Rosaleen McDonagh.