Condolences offered to family of woman killed in Glenflesk crash

Jan 5, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Condolences offered to family of woman killed in Glenflesk crash
Condolences are being offered to the family of the woman killed in the crash in Glenflesk yesterday.

The collision between a car and a truck happened on the N22 main Killarney to Cork road yesterday afternoon.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene; there was no one else injured.

The N22 Cork road out of Killarney has just reopened this lunchtime from the Lissivigeen roundabout through to Glenflesk village.

Killarney councillor, Martin Grady, has expressed his condolences to woman’s family.

Independent councillor Martin Grady doesn’t support the government’s plan for a blanket reduction of speed limits by 20km per hour on all roads, excluding motorways.

This proposed move is an attempt to reduce the number of road crashes.

The Killarney councillor says such speed limit reductions should be targeted, focusing on known accident black spots.

 

