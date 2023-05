Charities and community projects in Kerry are to benefit from the proceeds of a charity concert.

The Gleneagle Concert Band’s will hold its annual concert on May 14th.

All the proceeds will go towards Comfort for Chemo Kerry, St Mary’s Church of Ireland Killarney Window Restoration Fund, St Brendan's College Killarney and the Gleneagle Concert Band Music Education Programme instrument loan scheme.

Advertisement

The event will take place in The Gleneagle Hotel at 8pm.