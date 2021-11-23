Concerns raised regarding possibility of raw sewage flowing into Killarney rivers and lakes

Concerns have been raised regarding the possibility of raw sewage flowing into Killarney rivers and lakes.

Independent councillor Donal Grady raised the issue at the recent meeting of the Killarney Municipal District.

He called for updates to be provided to the MD outlining how much raw sewage is going into rivers and lakes and how much is being bypassed at the waste water treatment plant in heavy rain.

The Independent Cllr says it's important to protect rivers and lakes, especially those in Killarney.

Cllr Grady has concerns following the publication of a report nationally stating raw sewage was running into waterways.

He says he isn't saying it's happening on a big scale, but said if there's a big flood he feels a certain amount of sewage is going into rivers and lakes.

Cllr Grady says while he has no doubt the people monitoring this are doing a good job, he feels a report should be presented to Killarney MD councillors at least twice a year updating them on such cases.

In response, Kerry County Council stated occasionally when there's heavy, sustained rainfall, the excess flow of waste water is designed to be released through storm water overflows.

Storm water overflows act as emergency safety valves and release the excess flow from the sewer directly into local waters, such as rivers.

The council says these storm water overflows are common practice and without these releases there could be a greater risk to the environment and people's health, because the sewer and treatment plant could become inundated, resulted in flooding in urban areas; the council adds these discharges from storm water overflows are diluted by the coinciding rainwater.

The council says the water quality Lough Leane, Killarney is extensively and comprehensively monitored on an ongoing basis; the results are reported at the regular Lough Leane Working Group meetings.

