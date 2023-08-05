Concerns over remaining space at South Kerry graveyard

There are concerns over the amount of space remaining at a South Kerry graveyard.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen brought a motion before the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He asked what progress is being made to provide extra burial spaces at Kilgarvan burial ground.

Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen told the meeting the population is up and the burial ground is under pressure; he says there were concerns raised regarding space ahead of a recent burial.

Kerry County Council says it has identified an area in Kilgarvan burial ground that'll provide an additional eighty (80) plots.