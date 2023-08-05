Advertisement
News

Concerns over remaining space at South Kerry graveyard

Aug 5, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Concerns over remaining space at South Kerry graveyard Concerns over remaining space at South Kerry graveyard
Share this article

There are concerns over the amount of space remaining at a South Kerry graveyard.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen brought a motion before the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He asked what progress is being made to provide extra burial spaces at Kilgarvan burial ground.

Advertisement

Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen told the meeting the population is up and the burial ground is under pressure; he says there were concerns raised regarding space ahead of a recent burial.

Kerry County Council says it has identified an area in Kilgarvan burial ground that'll provide an additional eighty (80) plots.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus