Concerns new changes to planning system will make it more complicated

Dec 5, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Concerns new changes to planning system will make it more complicated
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
There are concerns the latest changes proposed for Ireland’s planning system will only make it more complicated.

Vice-President of the Irish Planning Institute, Gavin Jennings, was speaking after an RTÉ Investigates programme found some serial objectors were manufacturing financial gain from lodging spurious planning appeals, and then withdrawing them for money.

A new bill proposing major changes to the planning system in Ireland was published last month, which includes the rebranding of An Bórd Pleanála.

The Planning and Development Bill 2023 would also prohibit someone from taking a judicial review of a planning decision unless they have an interest in the site, for example geographically.

Gavin Jennings says this is welcome, but he’s concerned previous changes have made the planning system more complicated rather than more straightforward.

