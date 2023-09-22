Concerns Killarney's sika deer may be declared an invasive species

A species of deer associated with Killarney National Park could be reclassified as an invasive alien species.

That’s according to the Irish Deer Commission which says if sika deer are classed as invasive species then they could be shot all year round.

At present, sika deer, which were introduced to Ireland from Japan in the 1860s, can only be culled from November to February.

Advertisement

The commission’s spokesperson Damien Hannigan says an EU scientific forum is considering whether to make the change as the species is spreading throughout Europe.

Damien Hannigan is calling on the minister with responsibility for deer Malcolm Noonan to seek a derogation if Sika deer are reclassified as alien species.

Advertisement

He says excessive deer numbers have negative impacts on forestry, farming and the ecosystem.

But he argues such a reclassification would scapegoat the sika deer and set it apart from other herbivores.

Mr Hannigan says there are also ethical concerns.

Advertisement

He says if sika can be killed all year round, calves would be left vulnerable.