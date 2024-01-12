Concerns about anti-social behaviour in Tralee Town Park to be raised with Gardaí

Concerns around issues of anti-social behaviour in Tralee Town Park are to be raised with Gardaí.

Independent councillor Sam Locke tabled a motion on the issue at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

He claims a shed in the town park is acting as a safe haven for people engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

Cllr Sam Locke called for the shed in the community garden in Tralee Town Park to be immediately removed.

He claims it’s a safe haven for people who are congregating there, drinking and taking drugs, adding this type of behaviour is intimidating to the general public.

Cllr Locke told the meeting that if this structure was removed the people congregating there would move on; he stated he didn’t care where they moved to, as long as they get out of Tralee Town Park.

Advertisement

In response, Kerry County Council stated this shed forms part of the Tralee Community Garden and is not managed directly by Tralee MD.

It says the Tralee Community Garden Project, which encompasses Tralee Community Orchard, is a not-for-profit community and voluntary initiative which helps promote sustainable living practices.

The council says this shed was built to facilitate the delivery of courses and workshops during periods of adverse weather; the roof of the shed is also used to harvest rainwater to use within the garden.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says it will raise the concerns around anti-social behaviour with the Tralee Community Garden Committee and Gardaí.