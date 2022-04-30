Community workshops scheduled for Kerry and Limerick rural community project

Community workshops are taking place as part of the North Kerry, West Limerick: Smart Villages, Stronger Communities project.

The initiative addresses the challenges facing Ireland’s rural regions.

It's jointly led by North, East and West Kerry Development and West Limerick Resources in association with KPMG Future Analytics and University College Dublin.

Advertisement

People are invited to register for the community workshops taking place on May 3rd in Abbeyfeale and on May 10th in Listowel.

Full details below:

Community Workshop 3: Addressing the Impacts of Climate Change on 3rd May from 7pm-8:30pm, Abbeyfeale.

Advertisement

Community Workshop 4: Becoming a ‘Smart Village’ – The Role of ICT and New Technologies on 10th May from 7pm-8:30pm, Listowel.

Residents of the participating communities are encouraged to register online at https://nkwlsmartvillages.ie/community-capacity-building-workshops/ and attend each of the community workshops and play an active role in shaping the future of the North Kerry – West Limerick region.