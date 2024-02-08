Community groups in Kerry can now apply for funding for projects with a direct climate action impact.

Kerry County Council was allocated €663,000 by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications for the Community Climate Action Programme.

The programme aims to build low-carbon communities across the country.

Advertisement

Projects selected for funding will have to contribute to climate and energy targets, and funding of up to €100,000 could be provided over an 18-month period.

Each local authority has a dedicated Community Climate Action Officer to assist interested groups with their applications.

Projects selected for funding under the programmes will have to contribute to national climate and energy targets across the following five themes:

Advertisement

• community energy;

• travel;

• food and waste;

Advertisement

• shopping and recycling; and

• local climate and environmental action.

Groups who are interested in applying should contact their local authority and request to speak to the Community Climate Action Officer about the programme.