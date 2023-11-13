Community-based projects in North Kerry urged to apply for SSE Renewable community fund

Community-based projects in North Kerry and West Limerick can apply for the SSE Renewable community fund.

SSE Renewables is providing over €269,000 to such projects focusing on community development, energy efficiency, sustainability, climate action and safety.

Groups within a 20km radius of Lenamore wind farm in Kerry can apply.

Since 2008, SSE Renewables has donated up to €2.4 million to local projects in the vicinity of wind farms in West Limerick and North Kerry.

Applications are open until 5pm on November 17th, further details can be found here.