Community and voluntary groups encouraged to join in County Clean Up today

Apr 2, 2022 11:04 By radiokerrynews
One of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county will take place next month as the annual County Clean Up returns after a two-year absence. The 10th annual County Clean Up will take place on Saturday, 2nd April and a call is going out to individuals and communities to take part and help to make the county spick and span and to give Kerry a fresh look in time for summer. At the Launch at Kerry County Buildings were from left, Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cllr. Jimmy Moloney, Tadgh Healy KWD, main sponsor, Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, and Eamon Cunninghan, Environmental Officer, Kerry County Council. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jimmy Moloney, is encouraging community and voluntary groups to participate in the Kerry County Clean up taking place today.

The County Clean Up is supported by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, and is described as one of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county.

Last year, 30 tonnes of rubbish were collected around the county by over 3,400 volunteers.

It’ll take place at full capacity for the first time in three years with almost 5,000 volunteers having registered.

Cllr Moloney's advising road users to slow down and drive with care today, as there will likely be litter-picking volunteers out and about throughout the day.

