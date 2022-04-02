Community and voluntary groups encouraged to join in County Clean Up today

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jimmy Moloney, is encouraging community and voluntary groups to participate in the Kerry County Clean up taking place today.

The County Clean Up is supported by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, and is described as one of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county.

Last year, 30 tonnes of rubbish were collected around the county by over 3,400 volunteers.

It’ll take place at full capacity for the first time in three years with almost 5,000 volunteers having registered.

Cllr Moloney's advising road users to slow down and drive with care today, as there will likely be litter-picking volunteers out and about throughout the day.