Commercial properties vacancy rate in Kerry rises to 11.3%

The commercial vacancy rate in Kerry has risen to 11.3%.

That’s according to the GeoDirectory commercial vacancy report, for the fourth quarter of last year.

Kerry had the lowest commercial vacancy rate in Munster in the last three months of last year, despite a hike of 0.4% in a year to 11.3%.

Of the towns surveyed in the county, Listowel had the highest vacancy rate at 17.5%, Tralee’s rate was 15.9%, while Killarney had the lowest, at 10.7%

24.2% of commercial properties in Kerry were in the accommodation and food service sector, the highest proportion of such units in Ireland.

There are over 211,000 commercial properties nationwide, with a vacancy rate of 13.9%, the highest figure recorded since the report began in 2013.