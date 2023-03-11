Commemorations will take place today to commemorate two people who lost their lives in the Civil War

Commemorations will take place in Mid-Kerry today to remember two people who lost their lives during the Civil War.

A Mass will take place at 11am in St James Church Glenbeigh in memory of Frank O’Grady, who was killed 100 years ago today at Mountain Stage.

After Mass, a wreath will be laid at the wall opposite the Church in memory of Hannah O’Connor of Keel, Glencar; she was shot there in 1923 and later died from her wounds.

Advertisement

Following this, Senator Mark Daly will give an oration at the grave of Frank O’Grady in the Cilín Burial Ground.

Senator Daly and councillor Michael Cahill will also lay wreaths at his grave and at Mountain Stage where he was killed.