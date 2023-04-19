Commemoration in memory of civilians killed during Civil War to take place in Milltown

A commemoration to mark the memory of three civilians killed during the Civil War will take place in Milltown next month (May 7th)

The event will commemorate Jeremiah Hanifin, Jeremiah McKenna and Mary McKenna, who lost their lives in separate incidents in 1922.

A plaque in their memory will be unveiled at the ceremony, which takes place on Sunday May 7th at 12pm.

Advertisement

Local historian and Author, Owen O’Shea ; and Cathaoirleach of the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Cllr Michael O’Shea, will be among the speakers at the event.