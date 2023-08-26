Commemoration in Kerry today of what’s believed to be last Civil War shooting

A commemoration of what’s believed to be the last shooting incident of the Civil War is taking place in Kerry today.

Michael T Costello was shot outside St Michael’s Church in Lixnaw on this day 100 years ago.

He survived, thanks to the work of a nurse, Mary Maher, who had worked in the trenches during World War 1.

A plaque in Michael T Costello’s honour will be unveiled on the wall beside the church in Lixnaw at 2:30pm today, by Fianna Fáil Dublin TD, Paul McAuliffe, whose grandfather was from Lixnaw.

Michael T Costello’s son, Haulie from Glin, Co Limerick, and originally of Ballyhorgan, Lixnaw will also meet today for the first time with descendants of Mary Maher, who saved his father’s life.