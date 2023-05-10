Advertisement
News

Comfort for Chemo Kerry welcome funding for oncology building

May 10, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Comfort for Chemo Kerry welcome funding for oncology building Comfort for Chemo Kerry welcome funding for oncology building
Share this article

Kerry’s volunteer cancer care charity, Comfort for Chemo Kerry, is welcoming the funding announcement for UHK’s permanent oncology building.

It says this unit will ensure cancer patients have access to vital life-saving chemotherapy in the county.

Comfort for Chemo Kerry says while the funding will ensure the bricks and mortar, it’s essential this project is delivered with a focus on patients, their families, and staff.

Advertisement

The charity has always endorsed the need for comfort for patients, hence its name.

Comfort for Chemo Kerry says it’ll continue to fundraise and advocate for cancer patients.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus