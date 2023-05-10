Comfort for Chemo Kerry welcome funding for oncology building

Kerry’s volunteer cancer care charity, Comfort for Chemo Kerry, is welcoming the funding announcement for UHK’s permanent oncology building.

It says this unit will ensure cancer patients have access to vital life-saving chemotherapy in the county.

Comfort for Chemo Kerry says while the funding will ensure the bricks and mortar, it’s essential this project is delivered with a focus on patients, their families, and staff.

The charity has always endorsed the need for comfort for patients, hence its name.

Comfort for Chemo Kerry says it’ll continue to fundraise and advocate for cancer patients.