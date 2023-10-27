Advertisement
Collection Sliabh Luachra music recordings to be launched in Castleisland

Oct 27, 2023 08:18 By radiokerrynews
Collection Sliabh Luachra music recordings to be launched in Castleisland
A collection of recordings of the Sliabh Luachra music tradition will be launched in Castleisland this weekend.

The Kathleen Fitzgerald collection of music, which is a series of recordings of Sliabh Luachra musicians in the USA and some from visits to Kerry between 1970 and 2005, will be launched.

These recordings were saved and digitised by the Handed Down Sliabh Luachra Archive with funding from Kerry ETB’s Community Education Cultural Budget.

An historic recording of Patrick O’Keeffe and pupils from Castleisland in 1956 will also be launched this weekend.

The launch will take place on Sunday (October 29th) at 5.30pm in the Ivy Leaf Theatre in Castleisland by Nickie McAuliffe.

The Handed Down Sliabh Luachra Archives is an online collection of Sliabh Luachra recordings which are free to listen to and aim to enable this musical tradition to survive and grow as young musicians learn from it.

