Collaboration between Kerry Agribusiness and other agencies up for national award

A collaboration between Kerry Agribusiness and a number of other organisations is up for a national award.

Kerry Agribusiness is a division of Kerry Group; it and Teagasc, Independent Milk Laboratories, and FBA Laboratories, have been shortlisted in the Knowledge Transfer Ireland Impact Awards.

Their work aims to further safeguard Ireland’s milk products used in dairy-based infant formula and reduce waste in the production process.

The application is one of three shortlisted in the Industry Engagement Impact Category, and is based on the licensing deal and resulting consultancy of the chlorates technical service undertaken by Teagasc Food Researcher, Martin Danaher and his team.

The overall award winners will be announced tomorrow in Dublin.