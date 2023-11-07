Advertisement
News

Coimisiún na Meán approves funding of €2.4 millon for independent radio sector

Nov 7, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
The broadcasting and online media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, has approved funding of €2.4 millon for the independent radio sector.

Under the regulator’s Sound and Vision Round 50 scheme,  Radio Kerry has been awarded €95,000 – the maximum amount that can be awarded.

Radio stations will use funding to produce programmes covering a range of interests to their listeners.

These topics include media literacy, gender, equality, diversity, inclusion and developing communities.

Objectives of the Sound and Vision Scheme include developing high-quality programmes based on Irish culture, record oral heritage and aspects of heritage which are under threat, and develop local and community broadcasting.

Media Development Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said the scheme will also assist stations to explore opportunities that increase audience engagement through training and outreach activities, in particular for minorities and newer communities.

