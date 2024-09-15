Ireland’s semi-state forestry company, Coillte, is hosting public consultation meetings in Castleisland.

Coillte is currently in the process of writing up an Operational Forest Plan for the southwest Munster Business Area Unit (BAU), which includes all of Kerry and parts of Limerick and Cork.

The semi-state says it is making decisions about the operations in each of its forests, and is seeking the opinions of locals because it says these decisions impact all forest users.

The only Kerry based meetings will be held on Tuesday, 17th September between 2 and 5pm, at the Castleisland Coillte office.

Island Point, Tralee Rd, Moanmore, Castleisland, Co. Kerry, V92 E894.

Coillte owns almost 65,000 hectares (64,594) of land in the southwest Munster BAU, of which just over three-quarters is forested, while the remainder is mostly moorland, mountains, marsh and lakes.