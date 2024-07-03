Coastguard continues search for missing hiker Sebastian Jaworski

The coastguard was out early this morning looking for missing hiker Sebastian Jaworski.

The search has shifted focus from Mount Brandon in West Kerry to the coastline, after personal items were found on Banna Beach.

Mr Jaworski was last seen on Sunday, 23rd June at the summit of the mountain, some 13 nautical miles from Banna.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, and a unit from Banna Rescue were involved in this morning's search, which has now finished for the day.