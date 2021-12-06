Closures and cancellations tomorrow due to Storm Barra

Radio Kerry has learned that the COVID-19 vaccination centre in Monavalley, Tralee will be closed tomorrow due to Storm Barra.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy, who's a member of the HSE South Regional Forum, has been informed that appointments due for tomorrow will be rescheduled.

Cllr Sheehy has also learned that the COVID-19 test centre in Ballymullen, Tralee will also be closed tomorrow.

Kerry County Council says there'll be no council refuse collection tomorrow (Tuesday) and KWD Recycling will also not be collecting bins tomorrow, they'll instead collect on Saturday 11th.

All churches and parish offices will be closed tomorrow; no public masses will be celebrated including vigil masses for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

All Bus Éireann services in Kerry are cancelled tomorrow between 6am and 9pm.

Milltown Mart has decided to cancel its sheep sale this week, in the interest of safety for both sellers and buyers, while no courts will be sitting in Kerry tomorrow.

All Munster Technological University buildings will be closed tomorrow; they expect to open as normal on Wednesday. All Kerry College campuses are closed this Tuesday. All Kerry ETB premises will remain closed and all classes will take place remotely as timetabled.

All planned elective surgery, outpatient appointments [including cardiology outpatient tests, infusions and radiology examinations], endoscopy and colposcopy procedures in University Hospital Kerry are cancelled tomorrow 07/12/21.

These appointments will be re-scheduled as soon as possible.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has advised that public sites including Killarney National Park will be closed as will Killarney House and Gardens and Muckross House.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage strongly advises the public to refrain from visiting its site for the duration of the weather event, due to the severe risk associated with falling trees or potential damage from falling masonry or slates for buildings. The department will carry out site inspection on Wednesday the 8th to assess any potential damage or risk to the public prior to reopening any of the above sites.

All Bank of Ireland branches in Kerry will be closed tomorrow, due to Storm Barra.

