Closure order served on Kerry Chinese restaurant due to heavy rodent infestation

Ten enforcement orders were served on food businesses across the country during November including one in Kerry.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) reports these were for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

An Environmental Health Officer in the Health Service Executive (HSE) served a closure order on Golden Dragon Chinese Takeaway, Tralee Road, Killarney on November 10th; it was lifted on November 16th.

It was one of six closure orders served under the FSAI Act, 1998 last month.

Another three closure orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on premises in Limerick and Meath:

Achari (restaurant/café), 56-57 The Orchard, Castletroy, Limerick

Oscars (take away), 17 John Street, Limerick

Pizza Max (take away), Cavan Street, Oldcastle, Meath

There was also one prohibition order served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on a Tipperary bakery - The Bakehouse, 7 Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary

In the report published by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the HSE Environmental Health Officer noted that in the Golden Dragon Chinese Takeaway, Tralee Road, Killarney there was evidence of heavy rodent infestation in a number of areas:

- Storage area /disused toilet to the front of the premises; where there was evidence of mouse droppings and chewed plastic packaging

- Heavy deposits of mouse droppings behind the fridge and freezer in the main kitchen

- Evidence of mouse droppings behind the freezer and shelving in the dry goods store

- There was also evidence that food had become contaminated with rodent droppings and subsequently placed on the market.

The report notes there was a failure to keep storage areas, and floor surfaces beneath equipment clean, as keeping these areas clean would help detect rodents.

There was ample harborage for rodents within the premises including a boxed conduit for waste pipework which was opened at one end, above false ceilings and within storage areas which hadn't been cleaned.

Pest proofing wasn’t adequate, as there was a gap beneath the front door which would allow for access by small rodents.

There was a hole in a false ceiling panel in the dry goods store.

The rear door of the premises remained open at the time of inspection, even though there was building work going on outside and above.

The closure order was lifted on the Golden Dragon Chinese Takeaway, Tralee Road, Killarney on November 16th.

The Golden Dragon Chinese Takeaway has been contacted for comment.