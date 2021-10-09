Clonbanin Ambush centenary commemoration to take place today

A War of Independence ambush which took place just over the Cork/Kerry border will be remembered at an event today.

On the 5th of March 1921, IRA volunteers, including members from Kerry, ambushed five British army and Black and Tans vehicles on the Killarney to Mallow Road at Clonbanin.

A centenary commemoration of the ambush, which was previously postponed due to public health restrictions, will take place this afternoon.

The commemoration will begin with mass in Derrinagree Church at 1:30pm, followed by the blessing of the centenary monument, while a representative of President Michael D Higgins will also address the ceremony.

People are encouraged to arrive early, as the church will be operating at limited capacity, but mass will be relayed to the car park.