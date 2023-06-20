Cllr says Uisce Éireann must compensate businesses for revenue loss from maintenance works

Businesses in the Glenbeigh area should be compensated by Uisce Éireann for the effect maintenance works have had.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor for the Kenmare MD, Michael Cahill; who says many in the locality are out of pocket as a result.

Cllr Cahill says many tourism businesses in the area were forced to refund customers over recent weeks, due to a lack of toilet or shower facilities.

He says businesses and households were without water for a number of days and believes Uisce Éireann should offer significant reductions or refunds to affected customers.