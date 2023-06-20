Advertisement
News

Cllr says Uisce Éireann must compensate businesses for revenue loss from maintenance works

Jun 20, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Cllr says Uisce Éireann must compensate businesses for revenue loss from maintenance works Cllr says Uisce Éireann must compensate businesses for revenue loss from maintenance works
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Businesses in the Glenbeigh area should be compensated by Uisce Éireann for the effect maintenance works have had.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor for the Kenmare MD, Michael Cahill; who says many in the locality are out of pocket as a result.

Cllr Cahill says many tourism businesses in the area were forced to refund customers over recent weeks, due to a lack of toilet or shower facilities.

Advertisement

He says businesses and households were without water for a number of days and believes Uisce Éireann should offer significant reductions or refunds to affected customers.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus