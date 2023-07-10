Cllr says abuse received by council roadworkers has reached epidemic levels

The abuse directed at Kerry County Council roadworkers has reached epidemic levels.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD, Charlie Farrelly.

He was reacting to abuse he witnessed council workers receive, at a stop-go system in Castleisland.

Cllr Farrelly says a driver hurled obscenities at council workers on the stretch of road works, on the Church Street, R577 Road.

He was told another motorist ignored the stop/go system there, drove on the footpath and knocked cones.

Cllr Farrelly, who was a local authority road worker for many years, claims abuse at council employees is a regular occurrence.