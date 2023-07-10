Advertisement
Cllr says abuse received by council roadworkers has reached epidemic levels

Jul 10, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Cllr says abuse received by council roadworkers has reached epidemic levels
Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The abuse directed at Kerry County Council roadworkers has reached epidemic levels.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD, Charlie Farrelly.

He was reacting to abuse he witnessed council workers receive, at a stop-go system in Castleisland.

Cllr Farrelly says a driver hurled obscenities at council workers on the stretch of road works, on the Church Street, R577 Road.

He was told another motorist ignored the stop/go system there, drove on the footpath and knocked cones.

Cllr Farrelly, who was a local authority road worker for many years, claims abuse at council employees is a regular occurrence.

