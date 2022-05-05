Cllr claims planning application for major Killarney development is flawed

A planning application shouldn’t have been made for a housing development in Killarney without first receiving the consent needed for access for pedestrian walkways.

That’s according to Independent councillor Brendan Cronin.

Portal Asset Holdings LTD has applied for planning for a major housing development, which would include 228 residential units.

Advertisement

The development would need access to Kerry ETB lands for pedestrian walkways; Cllr Cronin says the educational bodies says no consent has been given to access its property.

Radio Kerry News has contacted both Kerry ETB and Portal Asset Holdings LTD for comment.

Cllr Cronin believes there’s a flaw with this in the application: