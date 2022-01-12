Cllr calls for air dome facility in Tralee

A Tralee councillor has called for the development of an air dome facility at the Fels Point Site outside the town.

Fine Gael cllr Jim Finucane proposed the motion at the Tralee Municipal District meeting, saying that a similar structure has been erected by Connacht GAA, who have agreed to provide a tour of the project to Tralee MD councillors.

The air dome, which is located just outside Knock in Mayo, features a running track, a football pitch and can facilitate up to 2,000 people.

The dome is valued at €4.4 million,a figure which the councillor says would not be a huge task to raise, and would be counterbalanced by the investment it would bring into the town.