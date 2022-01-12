Advertisement
News

Cllr calls for air dome facility in Tralee

Jan 12, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Cllr calls for air dome facility in Tralee Cllr calls for air dome facility in Tralee
Cllr Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Tralee councillor has called for the development of an air dome facility at the Fels Point Site outside the town.

Fine Gael cllr Jim Finucane proposed the motion at the Tralee Municipal District meeting, saying that a similar structure has been erected by Connacht GAA, who have agreed to provide a tour of the project to Tralee MD councillors.

The air dome, which is located just outside Knock in Mayo, features a running track, a football pitch and can facilitate up to 2,000 people.

Advertisement

The dome is valued at €4.4 million,a figure which the councillor says would not be a huge task to raise, and would be counterbalanced by the investment it would bring into the town.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus